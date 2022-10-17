New Braunfels Utilities to work after dark along I-35 this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities will be working after dark along I-35 this week for scheduled maintenance.

The outer right lane of the I-35 South Access Road will be closed in the 1000 block from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, October 19 and 20.

Crews will be working on wastewater infrastructure, and the utility says the evening hours are a better time to do the work as traffic is lighter and equipment can be maneuvered more easily.

If you have questions, you can all the NBU Water Department at 830-608-8831.