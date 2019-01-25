New Braunfels Utilities to start sewer line maintenance this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities crews will start routine maintenance to some sewer lines this weekend.

Beginning Sunday, they’ll be working on sewer lines along Walnut Avenue and Landa Street.

Crews plan to begin maintenance at Walnut Avenue and Wood Road and work South along Walnut to Eikel Street.

Once that section is complete, work begins on Landa Street, starting at Laurel Lane working East along Landa to the beginning of the Landa Bridge, by the Wurstfest grounds.

Keep in mind there will be some changes to traffic patterns . One lane of roadway will be closed along each area as crews are performing the necessary maintenance. The good news is that the work will be done in the evening.

Starting at 9 p.m. and wrapping up at 5 a.m. It’s an effort to cut back on traffic disruptions.

The project should be wrapped up by Thursday, January 31st.