New Braunfels Utility accepting applications for NBU University

Wal-Mart and Whataburger have universities. So does New Braunfels Utilities.

NBU University is a 5 month course that gives enrollees the chance to learn more about the services the utility offers.

Pamela Quidley at NBU tells us they wanted to give customers some insight into the many questions they often have.

Everything from where does their electricity come from, how are water bills tabulated and what is the process when repairs are needed.

Quidley says the classes start in February and they are held once a month for 5 months. Enrollees go on field trips and get a certificate of completion form NBU University.

The link to the application is here.