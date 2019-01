A street in New Braunfels will be closed down today and Sunday.

It’s only temporary while crews install a sewer line.

New Braunfels Utility says a section of Morningside Drive, near Solms Road is going to be shut down from 8 Friday morning until 3 Friday afternoon.

That same section of road will close again Sunday from 7:30 until 4pm.

Detour signs are in place to help you navigate your way around the construction area. The project should be wrapped up Sunday afternoon.