New Braunfels water restrictions drop to Non-Drought status
An automatic sprinkler watering a bed of flowers in bright sunshine.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced that water rules will return to non-drought status starting Saturday.
The volume of the Edwards Aquifer hit the 660 ft. threshold that allows for restrictions to lessen.
During non-drought status, residents are allowed to water with a sprinkler or irrigation system twice per week, before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Allowed watering days are on designated days based on the last digit of residential addresses. Residents are allowed to water with hand-held hoses, buckets, drip irrigation systems or soaker hoses that do not spray water in the air on any day at any time.
Residents are still not allowed to water on the weekends unless a water variance has been granted.
“Drought restrictions have been in place since October 2020,” said Melissa Krause, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer at NBU. “As we enter Non-Drought status, NBU encourages customers to continue to practice water conservation and observe watering guidelines, especially as we head into the summer months. Conservation can help to manage water bills. Peak rates begin June 1 and will continue to through September 30.