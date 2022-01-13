New Braunfels woman caught tossing rocks at passing cars wanted for Democratic Party HQ vandalism

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels woman has been identified as the suspect in the vandalization of the Comal County Democratic Party headquarters Tuesday after she was caught throwing rocks at passing cars along FM 1044 Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the area of FM 1044 and Green Valley Road for a report of a woman standing in the roadway and throwing rocks and other items at passing cars. Police made contact with 38-year-old Valerie Riedel and arrested her on a charge of public intoxication.
New Braunfels police say she was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail after her arrest.
Investigators were able to determine after her arrest that she was also responsible for the vandalism at the Comal County Democratic Party headquarters on East San Antonio Street.
Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant Thursday morning charging Riedel with misdemeanor criminal mischief for the vandalism. The crime is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and/or up to a year in jail. New Braunfels police are now looking for her for the new charge.