New Braunfels woman killed when plane crashes into Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin

By Don Morgan
July 31, 2023 5:18AM CDT
Photo: Texas Warbird Museum Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plane crash in Wisconsin has claimed the life of a 30-year-old New Braunfels woman.

EAA AirVenture says Devyn Reiley was one of two people killed Saturday morning when the plane they were in crashed into Lake Winnebago, a short distance from Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Reiley reportedly ran the recently closed Texas Aviation Academy in New Braunfels with her husband. She had joined the Texas Warbird Museum at Stinson Airport in San Antonio earlier this year.

Also killed in the crash was 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno.

The crash that killed Reiley and Colliemoreno was one of two fatal crashes at Wittman Regional Airport this past weekend.

A second crash happened just a couple of hours later at the South end of the runway. The later involved aircraft belonging to people attending the annual EAA fly-in convention.

Two people were killed in the second crash, two other were hospitalized. They are reported to be in stable condition.

Several agencies are investigating the crashes.

