New Braunfels names new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Unicorns will have a new head football coach next season.

The New Braunfels Independent School District has chosen Brad Molder to lead the football program and to also serve as the boys athletic director at New Braunfels High School.

“It is an honor to lead such a historic program, and we will work to teach all of our student-athletes the core values of character, teamwork, responsibility and accountability to achieve academic and athletic success,” Molder said. “We will strive for excellence on and off the field

so our student-athletes can reach their full potential.”

Molder takes over a Unicorn program that will be making the move from Class 6A to Class 5A next school year. He comes to New Braunfels after posting a 19-6 record in two seasons at the helm of La Vernia, where he was also the athletic director.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Molder to lead boys athletics at NBHS,” said NBISD Athletic Director Richard Mendoza. “He has a track record of being successful at every coaching stop he has made, but more importantly, he will serve as a leader and character builder for all of our student athletes and coaches.”

Prior to La Vernia, Coach Molder spent a decade (2012-2022) as an assistant head football coach, offensive coordinator, math and PE teacher at Schertz Clemens High School. He previously spent 11 years (2001-2012) as an assistant coach, offensive coordinator and Algebra teacher at Converse Judson. Other positions he held with the Rockets included being the defensive coordinator and a defensive line coach. He started his coaching career at Judson ISD’s Woodlake Hills Middle School (1999-2000) where he coached football, basketball and track.

During his time with La Vernia, Molder led his teams to district or co-district championships both years. His team was a regional finalist in 2023 and area finalist in 2022. He was twice named the Class 4A District 15 coach of the year.

At Clemens, he was a member of a coaching staff that had teams that were state quarterfinalist (2015); area finalist and district champions (2019); and bi-district finalist (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018). With Judson, he was a part of the coaching staff that won the state championship (2002); state semi-finalist (2004); and state finalists (2005, 2007). Also at Judson, he was on the staff that were bi-district finalists (2008, 2010, 2011) and

area finalist (2009).

Professionally, he has served as the DEC Chair for all non-football sports for District 28-4A from 2022-2024. He was also selected to coach in the 2019 San Antonio All-Star Game.

A graduate of Kerrville Tivy, Molder went on to play football on a full athletic scholarship at Sam Houston State University as an offensive lineman.