New Buc-cee’s location will be the largest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is another Buc-cee’s location planned for Texas, and this one will ensure that the Lone Star State still has the biggest location.

Construction is being planned for a new location in Luling, Texas that will replace the city’s current location built in 2003.

“Beaver and Don’s pioneering concept of the Buc-ee’s family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “As we continue to share the Buc-ee’s experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee’s ever, in Luling.”

Ground will be broken for the new location at 10070 I-10 on Wednesday, November 16 at 11 a.m. Central. The new family travel center will occupy more than 75,000 square feet and will also have 120 fueling pumps, and a wide range of food, drinks and other items.

The company’s website credits the Buc-cee’s in New Braunfels as being the current largest convenience store with square footage listed at 66,335.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is now looking ahead to additional store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.