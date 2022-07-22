      Weather Alert

New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure

Associated Press
Jul 22, 2022 @ 10:25am

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is punching back against two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.

He plans to sign the bill Friday, a month after conservative justices overturned women’s constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.

Newsom is stitching the two controversial topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes several types of illegal weapons.

They would be awarded at least $10,000 in civil damages. Lawmakers patterned the bill after a Texas law allowing citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.

 

