New closures coming this weekend on SH 46 and I-10 in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The next phase of the I-10 Kendall Extension project will begin Sunday morning and is expected to take at least six weeks.
TxDOT is working to complete a new six-lane bridge at the intersection of SH 46 and I 10 as part of the I-10 Kendall Extension project, a $100 million investment plan to improve roads, ramps, overpasses, interchanges and bridges in Kendall County.
There will be four closures at the intersection of SH 46 and I-10 for the duration of this phase of construction:
(Click the image for an enlarged view)
Officials said two-way traffic will be maintained on the approach to and across the existing SH 46 and I-10 bridge.
Eastbound drivers will be encouraged to use Johns Road as the main detour to access I-10 when traveling to San Antonio in addition to getting to the EB U.S. 87 exit ramp under SH 46 in order to access Grand Boulevard, Menger Springs Road and the hospital.
Westbound IH-10 traffic will have to utilize the new SH 46 turnaround bridge to access Eastbound Frontage Road local business, Grand Blvd. and Menger Springs Road.
The eastbound frontage road will not be open to thru-traffic but will be open for local businesses.
TxDOT said that once this phase of construction is complete, road crews will be able to shift traffic onto a portion of the new SH 46 bridge sometime in the Fall.
After traffic moves to the new bridge, crews will demolish the former SH 46 bridge and will construct the remainder of the 6-lane bridge and approach. The final phase is estimated to be completed by next Spring.
In August, TxDOT demolished the former U.S. 87 bridge to get ready for the forthcoming construction.
