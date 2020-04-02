      Weather Alert

New coronavirus cases in Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde; Comal County count up to 15

Dennis Foley
Apr 2, 2020 @ 1:24pm
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County’s coronavirus case count is now up to 15.

The county said the three additional cases are all in the western part of the county: two in the Bulverde area and one in Fair Oaks Ranch.

One of the patients is a Bulverde resident in their 80s and is hospitalized outside of the county.  The other two new cases involved people in their 50s who are each self-quarantined.

The hospitalized patient had been in contact with people who had traveled, but they themselves did not leave the county before becoming symptomatic.

The other two cases remain under investigation.

