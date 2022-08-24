New dinosaur fossil arrives at Traders Village San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Dinosaur George Museum at Traders Village San Antonio is unveiling a Woolly Mammoth as its latest entry.

The Woolly Mammoth features fossilized tusks nearing 15 feet long, and it marks the latest addition to the museum brought in by George Blasing, a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist with more than 40 years of experience.

“It’s hard to really appreciate the size of the tusks on the Woolly Mammoth until you see it up close,” said Brian A. Billeck, Marketing Manager for Traders Village San Antonio.

Woolly Mammoths roamed the cold tundra of Europe, Asia, and North America from about 300,000 years ago up until about 10,000 years ago. But many experts think the last known group of Woolly Mammoths survived until about 1650 B.C.—that’s over a thousand years after the Egyptian Pyramids were built.

The Dinosaur George Museum is open each weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Dinosaur George started setting up his Traveling Museum at Traders Village when schools moved to in-home learning and events were going away due to COVID. Over the years his exhibit has grown. We feature fossils from Tyrannosaurus Rex, Diabloceratops, Spinosaurus, and now a Woolly Mammoth,” said Billeck.

The museum also has rocks, gems, stones and a gift shop.

Traders Village San Antonio is open every weekend throughout the year. Admission is free and parking is $5.00 per vehicle.

