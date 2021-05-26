New Era pulls ‘Local Market’ hats after backlash
(NEW YORK) — After receiving criticism on social media, New Era has pulled a line of ‘Local Market’ hats from its website.
The hats featured a combination of team logos, local landmarks, World Series patches, and area codes.
The Washington Nationals hat featured the 202 area code, a 1776 patch, a bald eagle, a hot dog, a World Series Patch, an outline of Washington DC, and ‘Washington DC’ in a script.
Pittsburgh’s version had a steel beam, a pirate logo, an outline of the state of Pennsylvania with 1887 on the inside, the word ‘Yinzer” – what people from Pittsburgh are called, “Pittsburgh” in big letters, and “Pittsburgh Steel City” in cursive.
The Kansas City Royals even mocked its hat that featured four area codes in Kansas and none of which were in Missouri, where the team plays.
