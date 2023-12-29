New Evidence: SAPD release video footage of pick up and victim’s car

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus gave an update in the investigation into the murder of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra Thursday afternoon.

McManus says the Department has released video surveillance footage of Matthew Guerra’s Kia Optima coming into the parking lot at the Colinas at Medical Apartments and pulling along side a dark Chevrolet pick up. The driver of the pick up gets out of the car and speaks to the driver of the Kia.

The Chief says they do not believe the driver of the car at that moment was Matthew Guerra.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says both Soto and Guerra died by a point blank gunshots to the back of the head. The description matches what a family member told CBS News that the couple were shot at close range with the barrel of the gun behind the right ear.

McManus’ briefing was short, barely ten minutes. He had previously said he would not answer questions related to the case as it was on-going.

Anyone with any information on this dark colored pickup truck, with a bed cover, or the two persons of interest seen in this video, is encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440. You can remain anonymous when providing any information on this case.

This all began with the disappearance of Savanah Soto on last Friday, a day before she was scheduled to go into a hospital to give birth.

It became two missing persons cases when Soto’s boyfriend Matthew Guerra could not be found as well.