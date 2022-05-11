      Weather Alert

New federal program helps low income families pay for internet access

Don Morgan
May 11, 2022 @ 7:40am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As many schools and jobs are now requiring students and employees to work from home, the added expense of internet services is impacting family budgets.

But if you need internet access or an electronic device but don’t have the funds to cover the costs, there is a new federal program that can help qualifying, low income families.

It includes:

up to a $30/month discount on your internet service

up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50

A low-cost service plan that may be fully covered

The find out of you qualify, visit www.affordableconectivity.gov or getinternet.gov

TAGS
affordable internet access federal program
