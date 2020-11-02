New H-E-B store opens on San Antonio’s Far West Side
New H-E-B store opens at the corner of State Highway 211 and Potranco Road. Photo: H-E-B
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — H-E-B opened its newest San Antonio store Friday on the city’s far west side.
The new store, located at State Highway 211 and Potranco Road, is the second new store the San Antonio grocer opened in the past week. The other store was its first location in Lubbock.
“This new store will allow us to better serve the needs of the growing community in San Antonio’s far west side,” said Whitney White, H-E-B Public Affairs spokesperson. “With the highest standard of service and top-quality selection, we are excited to offer our customers a world-class store that will enhance their shopping experience.”
The new store includes a gas station with car wash, drive-thru pharmacy, H-E-B Curbside, plus other departments commonly found at other H-E-B locations in the region.