New Hampshire man sentenced in Texas retirement money laundering scheme
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison Wednesday for laundering money stolen from Texas retirees.
Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Lukman Aminu was also ordered to pay $1,158,285.14 in restitution.
Aminu pleaded guilty in January to a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
In the plea, he admitted to using personally identifiable information (PII) from state employees to change their accounts within the Employees Retirement System of Texas system. Through that, Aminu changed the bank deposit information on the account to re-route the payments to debit cards he controlled. He then took that money to buy money orders to cover his personal expenses and to buy used cars that he would ship to Nigeria and Benin to resell.
“Today’s sentencing is a message to all who seek to deceitfully defraud others for personal gain,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “In this case, the defendant’s actions robbed former Texas public servants of their retirement payments. These selfish actions harmed countless families as the defendant then used the money to purchase used vehicles and ship them to be sold overseas. The FBI will not rest until those who perpetrate these crimes are brought to justice.”
