New HEB in Cibolo opens Wednesday

Photo: HEB

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s taken 10 years but the day has finally come for residents in Cibolo to celebrate the grand opening of their new HEB.

The San Antonio based grocery chain bought a 45 acre parcel of land at the corner of Main Street and FM 1103 a decade ago. However, a commitment to build a new store didn’t come until 2 years ago.

Crews began breaking ground in 2021 with the plan to open the new store in the spring of 2023.

But the project was completed well ahead of schedule and the 110,000 square foot facility will begin welcoming shoppers Wednesday morning.

The new HEB is a welcome addition to the community which has experienced a population explosion in recent years. That growth created some packed aisles and endless searches for a parking space at the nearest HEB at IH-35 and 3009 in Schertz.

The new location will feature many of the conveniences of a typical HEB including a drive-thru pharmacy and curbside service. There is also a shop carrying HEB brand merchandise which includes clothing and household items.

The Cibolo HEB will employ about 350 people.

It will be open 6 A.M. to 11 P.M., seven days a week.