New hiring standards at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Some tougher standards are going to be in place for applicants looking to work for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar submitted a request to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission to make revisions to the Deputy Sheriff – Detention Cadet job description.

They include no prior arrest records for driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired, no possession or trafficking of illegal narcotics or drugs.

Any assault, stalking, family violence, theft, crimes of moral turpitude, or sexual offenses. For former Military members applying with the Office, no prior discipline which involves a violation of the uniform code of military justice.

The move comes as the Office has seen 20 of it’s employees arrested on a number of different charges since the beginning of the year.

Here is the link to current openings with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.