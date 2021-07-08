New homeless resource hub and day center opens downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is converting and relocating a downtown COVID-19 resource center into a hub to assist the homeless.
The City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 response Homeless Resource Hub opened 16 months ago at San Fernando Gym and provided the homeless with food, vaccinations, showers, clothing, case management, connection to community resources and more.
The newly dubbed Corazón San Antonio Day Center and Resource Hub will be relocated to Grace Lutheran Church on Avenue E and will provide the homeless with warm meals, shelter from weather, hot showers, and a place to meet with case managers, recovery groups and outreach workers with the assistance of Christian Assistance Ministries.
The joint effort includes the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services Homeless Division, Corazón San Antonio, Centro San Antonio, SAPD’s HOPE Team and staff from the Municipal Court.