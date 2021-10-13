New Jim Gossett Song, “Take This Jab And Stick It”

“Take This Job And Shove It” has been the anthem for any unsatisfied employee since it was released in in 1977 by artist Johnny Paycheck. The parody remake by musician Jim Gossett however “pokes” fun at the vaccine mandates Joe Biden is trying to force on American companies.
Listen Below, all credit for the song to Jim Gossett:
https://www.larslarson.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/TAKE-THIS-JAB-AND-SHOVE-IT-FNL.mp3
