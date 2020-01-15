New job report shows Trump’s labor market continues to exceed expectations
Lars brings on Tomas Philipson, Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers to discuss how the economic policies of President Trump have created a huge demand for blue-collar work. Philipson explains how people in 2016 predicted we would have 1.9 million more jobs by 2019. Since 2016, President Trump has created 7.1 million more jobs which are more than triple the expected outcome. The best anti-poverty program known to man is driving up the demand for workers and people are becoming more self-sufficient with the lower end of the market taking off. Listen below for more.
