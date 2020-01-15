      Weather Alert

New job report shows Trump’s labor market continues to exceed expectations

Lars Larson
Jan 14, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Lars brings on Tomas Philipson, Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers to discuss how the economic policies of  President Trump have created a huge demand for blue-collar work. Philipson explains how people in 2016 predicted we would have 1.9 million more jobs by 2019. Since 2016, President Trump has created 7.1 million more jobs which are more than triple the expected outcome. The best anti-poverty program known to man is driving up the demand for workers and people are becoming more self-sufficient with the lower end of the market taking off. Listen below for more.

