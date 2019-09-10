New league brings 3 percent bump in San Antonio Missions attendance
The San Antonio Missions take on the New Orleans Baby Cakes at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. (Photo: Dennis Foley/KTSA)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Attendance for the San Antonio Missions’ first season in AAA play saw a 3.1 percent bump in 2019.
More than 337,000 people watched a game at Nelson Wolff Stadium this past baseball season — the fifth lowest total in the 16-team Pacific Coast League — and averaged 4,891 fans per game — the third-lowest in the league.
Round Rock and El Paso both outdrew the Missions, with the Express seeing nearly 598,000 fans and the Chihuahuas having 523,000 fans at their games.
Last season, the Missions were mid-pack in the eight-team AA Texas League drawing more than 327,000 fans. The team averaged six more people at games this season compared to last.
The Texas League’s Frisco RoughRiders had the best attendance in AA baseball, bringing in 455,765 fans and averaging 6,802 fans per game — a year-over-year decrease.
This year, the team that replaced the San Antonio franchise in AA, the Amarillo Dos Poodles, were right behind Frisco, drawing nearly 428,000 fans to its games in its debut season in its brand new ballpark.
Corpus Christi saw a slightly smaller crowd than San Antonio — bringing in 324,000 fans. Midland had 285,000 fans show up at their games.
Overall, the Las Vegas Aviators — who also play in the Pacific Coast League — have unseated the Charlotte Knights of the AAA International League as attendance champs in 2019, bringing in 650,934 fans in its first season in its brand new ballpark. The Aviators averaged 9,299 fans per game.
All of minor league baseball saw a 2.6% bump in attendance from 2018 to 2019 and a 2.1% increase in average attendance.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.