New Loop 337 lanes to open in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Commuters traveling in and around New Braunfels will notice a big upgrade starting Tuesday morning.

TxDOT said the two new southbound lanes of Loop 337 between River Road and State Highway 46 will open to traffic after rush hour Tuesday morning. One northbound lane will remain open on the existing lanes.

It is part of the department’s project to widen the highway from a two-lane undivided road into a four-lane divided highway between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive.

The new traffic pattern will affect the entry and exit to New Braunfels High School.

Traffic from the north will now have a left turn with a traffic light directly at the entrance of the school. Traffic heading southbound will have to go northbound and then use a new signalized U-turn near Oakwood Baptist Church.

The complete project is expected to be finished in late 2021.