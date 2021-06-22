      Weather Alert

New management takes over Fort Sam Houston housing

Katy Barber
Jun 22, 2021 @ 5:16pm
The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — On-base housing at Fort Sam Houston will be undergoing new management, the military announced today.

Hunt Military Communities will assume asset and property management over the eight neighborhoods comprised of 925 homes at the base.

“Fort Sam Houston is the oldest Joint Base San Antonio installation and one of the oldest posts in the U.S. Army,” Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, U.S. Army North Fifth Army commander and JBSA-FSH senior Army element commander, said. “We welcome the announcement today by Hunt Military Communities, who is committed to putting our people first and ensuring a seamless transition for residents, employees and partners, and committed to preserving the fort’s extraordinary legacy here.”

Hunt Military Communities acquired the property and assets from Lincoln Military Housing on June 15 and the company will also assume a partnership interest with the U.S. Army on the properties included in the agreement.

The Army said residents can expect Hunt Military Communities to implement all aspects of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights by the end of July 2021.

 

