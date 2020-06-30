New mandates for businesses as Bexar County sees a one-day increase of 1,268 in coronavirus cases
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, COVID-19 briefing, April 12,2020-COSA Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has issued new mandates for businesses as the number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,268 on Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic started to to 12,065.
San Antonio Metro Health announced 85 more hospitalizations for a total of 966. Twenty-three percent of staffed hospital beds are available, as well as 59 percent of ventilators. Dr. Colleen Bridger, acting director of San Antonio Metro Health, says additional nurses will start arriving Wednesday to help handle the increasing caseload of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.
Wolff announced that starting Friday, local businesses will have additional safety protocols to abide by.
In addition to requiring that employees and customers wear a face covering, they’ll have to ask some questions of their patrons concerning possible symptoms, and check their temperature before allowing them to enter the building.
Wolff continued to urge area residents to avoid social and private gatherings during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
Developing story …check back for more information