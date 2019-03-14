New Mexico compound suspects face new conspiracy charges
By Associated Press
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 2:04 PM
CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Taos County Planning Department officials Rachel Romero, left, and Eric Montoya survey property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at the makeshift compound that was raided in search of a missing Georgia child. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

By MARY HUDETZ Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say five former residents of a New Mexico compound have been indicted on charges of conspiring on a plan to attack U.S. law enforcement officers and employees.
The charges in a superseding indictment Wednesday accuse the two men in the group — Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Lucas Morton — of constructing a firing range at the Taos County compound to train others for attacks that never occurred.
The men and three women living at the site were arrested following an August raid that led to the discovery of 11 hungry children living in filth.
Authorities had been searching for Wahhaj’s son, who authorities say had medical issues before he was kidnapped from his mother in Georgia and taken by the group to New Mexico. He later died at the compound.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reputed Gambino crime family boss Francesco Cali shot to death outside home, probed as possible revival of ‘mob war’: Source Feds target ex-con ‘attorney imposter’ for allegedly preying on undocumented immigrants Trump’s reaction to Senate vote? ‘VETO!’ Bribed coaches were far from the top, but had keys to campus Amid measles outbreak, NY lawmakers propose bill that would allow teens to get vaccinated without parental consent Blizzard cripples Rockies and Plains, powerful storm not over yet
Comments