New Mexico man drowns in Comal River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Mexico man drowned on the Comal River Friday afternoon.
The City of New Braunfels says the man, 62-year-old Albert Aranda, had gone underwater near the New Braunfels Tube Chute and did not immediately resurface.
Lifeguards and bystanders pulled Aranda out of the water and lifeguards performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.
Aranda was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered. The death is currently being investigated as an accidental drowning.