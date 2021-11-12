New hiking trail opens this weekend at Canyon Lake Gorge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is celebrating the grand opening of two new amenities at Canyon Lake Gorge this weekend.
The Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook Trail and Gorge Headquarters will open tomorrow with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will begin at 10 a.m.
The celebration will be free and open to the public, featuring food trucks, giveaways and family-friendly activities.
The Gorge Overlook Trail is a 2-mile round-trip hike along the north rim with eight overlook nodes to give visitors a unique vantage point of the geological features of the limestone gorge.
The Canyon Lake Gorge Headquarters will feature an enhanced visitor center and outdoor lab that will serve as the starting point for field trips and guided tours.
Starting Sunday, Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook Trail trail passes will be available through the Headquarters and cost $5 per person which will allow for unlimited single-day access to the overlook trail and nature trail. Children under $12 will be able to use the trail for free.