      Weather Alert

New hiking trail opens this weekend at Canyon Lake Gorge

Katy Barber
Nov 12, 2021 @ 5:27pm
Image courtesy of GBRA / Canyon Lake Gorge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is celebrating the grand opening of two new amenities at Canyon Lake Gorge this weekend.

The Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook Trail and Gorge Headquarters will open tomorrow with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will begin at 10 a.m.

The celebration will be free and open to the public, featuring food trucks, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

The Gorge Overlook Trail is a 2-mile round-trip hike along the north rim with eight overlook nodes to give visitors a unique vantage point of the geological features of the limestone gorge.

The Canyon Lake Gorge Headquarters will feature an enhanced visitor center and outdoor lab that will serve as the starting point for field trips and guided tours.

Starting Sunday, Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook Trail trail passes will be available through the Headquarters and cost $5 per person which will allow for unlimited single-day access to the overlook trail and nature trail. Children under $12 will be able to use the trail for free.

TAGS
Canyon Lake Canyon Lake Gorge Canyon Lake Gorge Headquarters Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook Trail Guadalupe Blanco River Authority
Popular Posts
74-year-old sentenced after embezzling nearly $350K San Antonio dermatology practice
Is China preparing for a war against America?
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
11 San Antonio area men arrested in Kerr County prostitution and child sex abuse sting
Veterans Day deals around San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On