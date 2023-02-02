New plan to fight violent crime shared with San Antonio City Council

San Antonio police investigate fatal shooting at Northwest Side motel March 17, 2021/ KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council is considering a three-stage plan to fight violent crime.

KSAT-12 reports the plan, devised by UTSA criminologists, was shared with members of the City Council Wednesday.

When Criminologist Michael Smith briefed council members, he claimed the plan is data driven and brings together “the best available science available” to show how to reduce violent crime in urban areas.

Smith says the first stage would focus on identifying and policing “hot spots.”

Six to 12 months later, the next stage which would work on underlying issues that lead to ongoing problems.

After another six to 12 months, the third stage. This would concentrate on ways to deter “high-risk offenders.”

Smith told council members that research shows the a vast majority of violent street crime in concentrated to a small number of places and about 5% of offenders commit a majority of violent crime.