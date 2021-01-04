      Weather Alert

New Research Shows Gut Microbes May Greatly Improve Diabetes Treatment

Lars Larson
Jan 4, 2021 @ 3:03pm

As a type 2 diabetic, Lars is always on the lookout for new information to share on a disease that millions of Americans have. Today he spoke with Dr. Natalia Shulzhenko from Oregon State University about some exciting new research that shows that the inside of your gut could have a massive impact on diabetes.

Listen to the full interview below:

The post New Research Shows Gut Microbes May Greatly Improve Diabetes Treatment appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

