New residential tower, Chick-fil-A with drive-thru coming to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new high rise is coming to downtown San Antonio.
Weston Urban — the developer behind the new Frost Tower — broke ground this week on its new, 32-story residential tower: 300 Main. It is located at the corner of North Main and East Travis.
The tower will feature a six-level parking garage, ground floor retail space, and 354 apartments. The tower is scheduled to completed in spring 2024.
“Our mission has always been to help build the city our kids want to call home. 300 Main and the other projects we’re celebrating today are important steps in that effort, said Randy Smith, co-founder and CEO of Weston Urban. “I can’t wait to welcome the first residents to 300 Main in a couple of years. Downtown is alive with activity and rich history, but a high-rise living experience in our city’s beautiful core is something our community has waited 300 years for. Now there will be an option to live in a beautiful home and be able to walk to work, groceries, great restaurants, wonderful parks, and enjoy a truly vibrant urban lifestyle.”
In addition to the new tower, the developer announced two new projects at the nearby Rand Building in the 100 block of East Houston Street.
One will be a Chick-fil-A restaurant on the corner of East Houston and Main streets — across from the old Frost Tower that the City of San Antonio now owns and uses for office space — that will feature dine-in space and a drive-through which will open early next year.
The second will be a new restaurant called Double Standard at the corner of Houston and Soledad that will open in May.