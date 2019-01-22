New rules coming for e-scooters and e-bikes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio city council is expected to pass new rules on e-scooters and e-bicycles in a bid to make getting around downtown safer.

The city’s Transportation Committee approved the following changes to the pilot program currently in place:

Issue a moratorium on the issuance of permits until the pilot program is completed, effective immediately.

Imposing hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Requiring scooters and bikes in the greater downtown area to be picked up daily by the vendor: 11:30 p.m. removal and no deployment until 5 a.m.

Encourage the use of designated parking zones

Vehicles parked in prohibited areas may be impounded without warning. The impoundment fee will not apply. City staff, Centro and other partners will be authorized to remove vehicles.



“The pilot program may be underway, but it’s important for the City to be nimble in addressing concerns from the community as they arise,” said District 4 Councilman Rey Saldaña, chair of the City’s Transportation Committee. “The amendments recommended today will help improve public safety in the interim, and the public input process will help identify other solutions to shape the final regulations.”

The full city council will consider the changes at the February 14th meeting.