New Starbucks zodiac chart finds the drink to perfectly match your personality

Starbucks(NEW YORK) — Find the Starbucks drink that perfectly matches your zodiac sign this Valentine’s Day!

Starbucks unveiled the 2019 Starbucks Zodiac, complete with beverage recommendations that take common personality traits between each sign and their beverages.

The coffee roastery released the chart just in time for Valentine’s Day on Instagram with this cute caption: “Roses are red, the stars are aligned. Find the perfect drink for your Valentine.”

Folks have already gone to the post’s comments to declare their love for the drinks that they’ve been paired with.

“That’s sooooo weird. Passion tango is what I get 99 percent of the time and I’m a Leo,” one comment said.

“For me it’s spot on,” another wrote.

Of course, there are some skeptics who found the idea sweet in theory but said they’ll stick to their usual order.

Check out all the sips that best suit the 12 signs below:

Aquarius

(1/20 – 2/18)

Starbucks Blonde Latte – Unconventionally awesome

Pisces

(2/19 – 3/20)

Java Chip Frappuccino – A daydream come true

Aries

(3/21 – 4/19)

Pink Drink – For colorful personalities

Taurus

(4/20 – 5/20)

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte – Green means go, go, go

Gemini

(5/21 – 6/20)

Americano, Hot or Iced – Twice as nice

Cancer

(6/21 – 7/22)

Honey Citrus Mint Tea – When comfort is life

Leo

(7/23 – 8/22)

Iced Passion Tango Tea – The name says it all

Virgo

(8/23 – 9/22)

Iced Caramel Macchiato – Deliciously detailed

Libra

(9/23 – 10/22)

Flat White with Signature Espresso – Artful cravings

Scorpio

(10/23 – 11/21)

Espresso Shot – The best kind of intense

Sagittarius

(11/22 – 12/21)

Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers – Wild at heart

Capricorn

(12/22 – 1/19)

Cold Brew – A recipe for success

