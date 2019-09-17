New STD study reveals Texas ranks No. 5 for most Syphilis cases
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A growing number of Texans are infected with sexually transmitted diseases. In fact, more Americans find themselves with a sexually transmitted disease than ever before.
That’s according to a new study from Health Testing Centers that’s called “STD’s On the Rise in America”.
They took the most recent data on Chlamydia, Syphilis and Gonorrhea from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Texas ranked number 5 for cases of Syphilis with 45.3 cases per 100,000 people. That’s well above the national average of 31.4 cases.
Nearly 2.4 million STD cases have been reported nationally.
Seeing the climbing numbers would lead you to believe that there is a rise in sexual activity. But recent studies show in the last 20 years, Americans of all ages are having less sex.
Some of the reasons for increases can be because some STD’s are becoming resistant to antibiotics.
The study reports that infections and diseases through sexual contact are preventable.
The CDC encourages people to protect themselves with condoms, vaccines, reducing the number of sexual partners or being in a mutually monogamous relationship.
There is or course the most reliable way to avoid an STD. Don’t have sex.
The agency also encourages people who are sexually active to talk to their healthcare provider about STD testing.