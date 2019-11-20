New study finds Texas is home to 11 of the 25 fastest growing U.S cities
Photo: Billy Hathorn/Wikimedia
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Chances are, you have a LOT of new neighbors.
11 of the nation’s fastest-growing cities are in Texas.
That’s according to a web site called 24/7 Tempo. Some of those cities are just a quick drive from San Antonio, which did not make the list.
New Braunfels grew nearly 22-percent between 2010 and 2018, making it the tenth fastest-growing city in America.
Other Texas cities on the list include:
Conroe at number 1.
Frisco at number 3.
McKinney at number 5.
Pearland at number 6.
Midland at number 16.
League City at number 19.
Round Rock came in 21st place, Austin ranked 23rd followed by number 24 Odessa and Denton at number 25.
The 25 cities listed have all seen their population grow by more than 15 percent from 2010 through 2018.