      Weather Alert

New study ranks Texas as 10th most stressed state

Don Morgan
Mar 29, 2021 @ 6:48am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Feeling stressed?

A new study from the personal finance website WalletHub has ranked Texas as the tenth most stressed state.

The study looked into 41 key factors that create stress including length of the work week, the share of adults getting adequate sleep and the personal bankruptcy rate.

They found that Texans are most tense about work, ranking 4th nationwide in the number of hours worked, family matters and health and safety. Texans aren’t as stressed about money matters, ranking 30th on the stress meter.

If you’re looking for a more laid back lifestyle, the states that are the least stressed are South Dakota, Utah and Minnesota.

Nevada, Louisiana and New Mexico are the most stressed states.

The full results of the study can be found at WalletHub.com.

TAGS
most stressed states texas Wallethub
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas