New study ranks Texas as 10th most stressed state
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Feeling stressed?
A new study from the personal finance website WalletHub has ranked Texas as the tenth most stressed state.
The study looked into 41 key factors that create stress including length of the work week, the share of adults getting adequate sleep and the personal bankruptcy rate.
They found that Texans are most tense about work, ranking 4th nationwide in the number of hours worked, family matters and health and safety. Texans aren’t as stressed about money matters, ranking 30th on the stress meter.
If you’re looking for a more laid back lifestyle, the states that are the least stressed are South Dakota, Utah and Minnesota.
Nevada, Louisiana and New Mexico are the most stressed states.
The full results of the study can be found at WalletHub.com.