New study ranks Texas drivers as third worse in the nation, New Mexico drivers rank number 1

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s not easy to find someone who will admit to being a bad driver and most people don’t want to hear that they lack steering wheel skills.

But there’s a new study indicating that if you live in Texas, there’s a good chance that you are a bad driver.

Forbes Advisor, using estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Texas at number 3 on the list of states with bad drivers.

The based their ranking on these key factors:

Texas has the second highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents (8.32 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

The state ranks fourth highest in the number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver (1.29 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

It’s also sixth highest for the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast for conditions, speeding or racing (6.67 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

The Lone Star state is 10th highest for the number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.91 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Texas is also the 10th highest for the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who disobeyed traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer (1.23 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Unsafe driving habits are the reason for a majority of fatal crashes with AAA finding that more than half of all drivers nationwide engage in dangerous driving behaviors.

They include, speeding, driver while distracted and engaging in aggressive driving.

The study finds the worst drivers in the country are found in New Mexico while Massachusetts drivers are ranked as the best.

You can see the breakdown of each state’s driving habits at forbes.com.