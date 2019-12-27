New study: more people with depression less likely to find cannabis use “risky”
In this Friday, April 5,2019 photo a vendor shows off his product of a marijuana bud to a customer at Rev-Up a cannabis marketplace in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study finds a growing number of people who are feeling blue are likely to cheer up…… with some of the green.
The journal Addiction conducted the study and researchers looked at 12 years worth of data collected from 729,000 people, 12 years and older .
They found that 19-percent of people who reported feeling depressed also admitted to using cannabis.
Those who reported being depressed were also significantly less likely to perceive cannabis use as risky.
The study also mentions that recreational legalization over the course of the study could explain the decrease in people’s perceived risk of the drug.
Before you light up to cheer up, keep in mind there is outside data that does suggest cannabis use can make depression worse.