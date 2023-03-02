New survey says San Antonio is the worst city in America for pizza

Photo: Papa John's Pizza Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With so many fabulous food choices in the city, it’s probably okay if San Antonio isn’t all that great at one of them.

Clever Real Estate has released a survey on where to go to get the best pizza.

Coming in last….San Antonio.

According to the survey, the city known for breakfast tacos, Tex-Mex and huge slabs of grilled meat is the worst city for pizza. The survey says high pizza prices and online search activity showing little interest in pizza.

Some other Texas cities ranked low as well. Austin comes in at 45. Houston at 32 and Dallas at #30.

Taking the top prize for best pizza, Detroit. It’s the second year in a row the Motor City ranks #1.

Rounding out the Top 5:

#2 Hartford, CT.

#3 Boston, MA.

#4 Phoenix, AZ.

#5 Philadelphia, PA.