New Texas law bans chaining outside dogs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act into law Monday.
The new law bans the use of chains for tethering dogs outside in addition to mandating shelter, shade and clean water.
Pet owners still have the option to tether dogs using other means such as trolley systems or ziplines, but all tethers must be attached to a properly fitted collar or harness.
San Antonio Animal Care Services said the law codifies two city ordinances. Violators of the new law will be charged with a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and repeat offenders will face a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.
The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act will go into effect on on January 18.