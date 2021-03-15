New video shows missing San Antonio mom riding VIA bus without her baby
Missing D'lanny Chairez rides VIA bus Feb. 24, 2021/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Some new information has surfaced in the search for a missing San Antonio mom and her 1-year-old son.
Detectives have discovered video footage of 20-year-old D’lanny Chairez riding a VIA bus alone on Feb. 24. Her 18-month-old baby, Avi Chairez, is not seen in the video, which shows D’lanny riding the bus for several hours before getting off at the North Star Transit Station.
Another surveillance video shows D’lanny pushing Avi in a stroller Jan. 4 as they entered a drug store on Marbach Road at West Military Drive.
Police and the FBI searched Pearsall Park in the city’s Southwest Side for several hours Saturday after receiving what officer Alisia Pruneda described as a “very credible tip.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of D’lanny Chairez and her son is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.