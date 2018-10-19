New water restrictions in New Braunfels due to Canyon Lake water release

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to release more water from Canyon Lake, making recreational activities on the Guadalupe River more dangerous.

The City of New Braunfels says the current water flow rate now means everyone who goes onto the river must wear a life jacket.

As more water is released, when it reaches 1,000 cubic feet per second, tubing on the river will be banned, though you may continue to use a raft or kayak.

When the river reaches 3,000 cubic feet of second, all activities will be banned, except for guided rafting trips.

The current water flow rates can be found from the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Weather Service.

You can also find all of the New Braunfels river restrictions on the city’s website.