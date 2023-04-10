New Website Helps San Antonio Renters Find Affordable Housing Options

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Finding an affordable rent in San Antonio isn’t an easy task but the city is hoping a new website will help.

HousingBaseSanAntonio.com went live Monday morning.

You simply set up a profile, enter some specifications on what you’re looking for and the website does the searching for you.

The city is hoping the new online tool will be used by potential renters and social workers who are looking for affordable housing options for their clients.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg released the following statement:

“We’re excited to welcome Housing Base to San Antonio. This partnership aligns with our mission to create and maintain affordable housing opportunities for our residents. Housing Base’s innovative platform will be a valuable resource for the community and a significant step forward in addressing the affordable housing challenges in our city.”