New Year’s Eve and Day celebrations around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The new year is a few short days away, but there is still plenty of time to plan for your celebration.
Fireworks may be illegal to use in city limits, but there are plenty of ways to ring in the new year around the Alamo City.
The city of San Antonio’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is taking place in person Friday evening after going virtual last year.
Celebrate SA! will take over Alamo Street, La Villita and Hemisfair between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. with live music. The fireworks show will begin at midnight.
The music lineup includes DJ Catwalk, Andria Rose and Mélange.
The free and public celebration will also include a carnival located at the corner of S. Alamo Street and César E Chávez Blvd. full of games, rides and attractions. Food and artisan vendors will be located on South Alamo and Villita Way.
SeaWorld San Antonio is offering a fireworks show that will begin at 9 p.m., weather permitting, for families who would like to celebrate a tad earlier than midnight. Access to the fireworks display is included with admission on Friday.
In Schertz, the New Year’s Eve Masquerade will begin on Friday at 8 p.m. at Pickrell Park, so make sure to pack a blanket and some lawn chairs.
Celebrants will don their nicest holiday mask for a twist on the classic masquerade ball and enjoy live music, games, food and a ball drop at midnight. Jewells Cajun, Southern Cuisine and Zippliners Kitchen food trucks will be at the park.
Live music will kick off at 8 p.m. with Culture Jam and will include a mix of classics, oldies, top 40, country, and some holiday songs.
The mask contest will have four age categories: 7 and under, 8 to 12 years old, 13 to 18 years old, and 19 and older. Completed masks can be brought to the event or submitted online to [email protected]
The Backyard on Broadway is holding a NYE Pajamas & Pancake Party that will begin at 9:30 p.m. with live music by DJ Alexx Author and midnight bunch that includes mini-pancakes, chicken and waffles, bean and cheese tacos and french toast.
Are you looking to celebrate during the day with a Noon Year’s Eve party?
At Phil Hardberger Park, families can partake in a Noon apple cider toast followed up with some bubbles and a toddler dance party. The festivities start at 10:30 and event organizers Fit4Mom North wrote that everyone should be ready for naptime by noon.
If you’re looking for a virtual Noon Year’s Eve celebration, The DoSeum is hosting a Kid’s Countdown livestream that will begin at 11:45 a.m. The event includes a Spin Drum activity followed by the countdown.
Families who want to join in on the art project will need a couple of simple supplies: a cardboard circle about 5 inches in diameter, a skewer or stick to push into the cardboard, string, two beads along with decorations like stickers or markers.
The DoSeum Noon Year’s Eve livestream can be viewed on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.
And the fun doesn’t seem to be stopping on Friday.
There are plenty of places around town to enjoy a nice New Year’s Day brunch to start 2022 with the right kick.
Chicken N Pickle is offering Brunch and Bloody Mary bar starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
At The Hayden, San Antonians can don their PJs and slippers for a New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party starting at 9 a.m. Reservations can be made here.
