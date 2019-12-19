New Year’s Eve fireworks sales begin Friday in Bexar County
Fireworks display at Hemisfair in San Antonio. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fireworks sales in Bexar County for New Year’s Eve will officially begin Friday.
The sale and use of fireworks will be permitted without restrictions in the unincorporated sections of Bexar County.
“Even though we have seen an increase in rainfall these past few weeks, there is still plenty of fuel, such as dry grasses, left over from this past summer that could potentially start fires,” stated Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a public display put on by professionals, but if you intend to set off fireworks this year, please do so with safety precautions including having water readily available.”
If you still have the itch to fire off your own fireworks, the fire marshal’s office has these tips:
- Select an area free of dry grasses and other dead vegetation.
- Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby.
- Do not use fireworks when the weather forecast calls for winds above 10 mph.
- Always read and follow manufacturer’s recommendations and instructions.
- Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.
- Only use fireworks outdoors. It is against state law to shoot fireworks from a motor vehicle.
- Never experiment or make your own fireworks. Make sure you only use fireworks purchased from a reliable licensed seller.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never re‐light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Do not shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
In addition, it is illegal to fire off fireworks within 600 feet of a hospital, school or church; and within 100 feet of a fuel dispensing station. It is also illegal to discharge fireworks from or at a vehicle.
If you see someone outside city limits using fireworks illegally or unsafely, you are asked to call 210-335-FIRE.
Lopez said arson charges can be brought against anyone causing a fire recklessly.