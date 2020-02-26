New York investment groups purchase San Antonio’s South Park Mall
Photo: South Park Mall Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — South Park Mall has new owners.
The 663 thousand square foot shopping center has been purchased by a group of three New York based investors.
They are Mason Asset Management, in partnership with Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group
How much they paid for it hasn’t been disclosed but Bexar County appraised the property at more than 102 million dollars.
South Park Mall is located on SW Military Drive near IH-35 and opened in 1968.
The groups also purchased Westgate Mall in Amarillo.