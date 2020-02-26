      Weather Alert

New York investment groups purchase San Antonio’s South Park Mall

Don Morgan
Feb 26, 2020 @ 6:57am
Photo: South Park Mall Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — South Park Mall has new owners.

The 663 thousand square foot shopping center has been purchased by a group of three New York based investors.

They are Mason Asset Management, in partnership with Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group

How much they paid for it hasn’t been disclosed but Bexar County appraised the property at more than 102 million dollars.

South Park Mall is located on SW Military Drive near IH-35 and opened in 1968.

The groups also purchased Westgate Mall in Amarillo.

TAGS
San Antonio South park Mall
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming