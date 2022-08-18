KTSA KTSA Logo
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
11:00am - 1:00pm

New York Resident Ron Wyden And His Wife Basically Stole Your Money

By Lars Larson
August 18, 2022 10:33AM CDT
Share

Remember the trillions congress shoveled out during the pandemic?

953 billion of that cash went out under the Paycheck Protection Program.

A lot of businesses were forced to shut down in 2020 so the government offered a simple deal: If we loan you the money, you won’t have to pay it back if you keep people on the payroll or bring them back to their jobs.

Senator Ron Wyden issued a warning for taxpayers:  watch out for millionaire business owners who try to cheat the PPP.

He should know…he’s married to one of them.

Nancy Bass Wyden took out 2.7 million in PPP loans, then laid off hundreds of her employees anyway.

Last fall, https://freebeacon.com/democrats/ron-wydens-wife-raked-in-ppp-loans-while-laying-off-hundreds/ and in her words the store quote would “have to give back part of the loan.”   

Turns out, she was wrong and her husband was right.

For some strange reason, the Biden Small Business administration decided to forgive the loans for the wife of the chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

Funny how it works that way.

No surprise, the SBA, and the multi-millionaire Senator and his equally rich wife have no comment on the happy development that made them just THAT much richer.

The post New York Resident Ron Wyden And His Wife Basically Stole Your Money appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Does Jesus Christ support self-defense?
2

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 1. - Robert O'Neill
3

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 2: Captain Phillips
4

Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
5

Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP