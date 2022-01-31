New York Times acquires word game Wordle

(KTSA News) — The New York Times announced Monday it has purchased the viral word game Wordle.
Wordle is a daily online game where users guess a five letter word.
The Times, which in its announcement said it was “focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world,” said the purchase “will join New York Times Games’s portfolio of original, engaging puzzle games that delight and challenge solvers every day.”
The New York newspaper said the game will remain free to new and existing users.
“If you’re like me, you probably wake up every morning thinking about Wordle, and savoring those precious moments of discovery, surprise and accomplishment. The game has done what so few games have done: It has captured our collective imagination, and brought us all a little closer together. We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game, and are honored to help bring Josh Wardle’s cherished creation to more solvers in the months ahead,” The New York Times Games general manager Jonathan Knight said. “As part of our portfolio of games, Wordle will have an exciting future with the help of a team of talented engineers, designers, editors and more, furthering the user experience.”
The game was developed by Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle in October 2021. It has seen rapid growth, going from just 90 users in November 2021 to millions today.
The New York Times said Wordle was “acquired for an undisclosed price in the low-seven figures.”